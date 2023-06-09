Head to Head Review: Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Rating) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Malaga Financial and Ameris Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malaga Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Ameris Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50

Ameris Bancorp has a consensus target price of $45.40, suggesting a potential upside of 28.50%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than Malaga Financial.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Malaga Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Malaga Financial pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameris Bancorp pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Malaga Financial has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Malaga Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Malaga Financial and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malaga Financial N/A N/A N/A Ameris Bancorp 25.82% 9.94% 1.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Malaga Financial and Ameris Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malaga Financial N/A N/A $21.35 million $2.63 8.73 Ameris Bancorp $1.18 billion 2.08 $346.54 million $4.69 7.55

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Malaga Financial. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Malaga Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats Malaga Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Malaga Financial

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, and personal loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it offers coupon redemption, direct deposit, overdraft lines of credit, telephone transfers, U.S. savings bond redemption, and wire transfer services; and ATM and VISA debit cards, bank by mail, medallion signature guarantee, night depository, notary, safe deposit boxes, and trust deed note collection services. Further, the company provides online banking services, including bill payer, e-statements, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Retail Mortgage segment includes origination, sales, and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Warehouse Lending segment includes the origination and servicing of warehouse lines to other businesses that are secured by underlying one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The SBA segment consists of origination, sales, and servicing of small business administration loans. The Premium Finance segment includes the origination and servicing of commercial insurance premium finance loans. The company was founded on October, 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, GA.

