HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) CFO Rebecca Byam Acquires 20,000 Shares

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Byam bought 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 543,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,528.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rebecca Byam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Rebecca Byam bought 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Rebecca Byam bought 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Rebecca Byam acquired 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Rebecca Byam acquired 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Rebecca Byam acquired 33,450 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,178.50.

HCW Biologics Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of HCWB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. 68,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,099. HCW Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics ( NASDAQ:HCWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCW Biologics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 354,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HCW Biologics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HCW Biologics by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of HCW Biologics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

Further Reading

