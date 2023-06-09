HC Wainwright Increases Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target to $64.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of -0.93. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $54.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.29. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 120,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 520,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 520,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $948,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,010,976.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,750. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 186.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

