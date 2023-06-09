Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.84

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.84 and last traded at $51.76, with a volume of 37550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th.
Hawkins Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.83.
Hawkins Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1,196.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 17.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 19.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hawkins (HWKN)
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
- Will NIO Partake In China’s Economic Awakening?
Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.