Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.84

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.84 and last traded at $51.76, with a volume of 37550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.44 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1,196.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 17.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 19.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.