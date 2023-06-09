Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,949,000 after acquiring an additional 90,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,023,000 after acquiring an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,693,000 after acquiring an additional 132,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 43.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,166,000 after acquiring an additional 251,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 18.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 828,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,056,000 after acquiring an additional 126,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.34. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 49.67%. The firm had revenue of $119.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.