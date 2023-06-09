Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.89.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,949,000 after acquiring an additional 90,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,023,000 after acquiring an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,693,000 after acquiring an additional 132,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 43.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,166,000 after acquiring an additional 251,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 18.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 828,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,056,000 after acquiring an additional 126,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Price Performance
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 49.67%. The firm had revenue of $119.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
