Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Shares Down 1.3%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.49. 280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 36,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.59. The firm has a market cap of C$217.66 million, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.74 million. Hamilton Thorne had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Thorne Ltd. will post 0.0399897 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

