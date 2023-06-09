Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.44

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.44 and last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Halma Plc is a holding company which engages in the development, production and sale of hazard and life protection products. It operates through the following segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental and Analysis. The Process Safety segment offers products to protect people and assets at work such as interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; explosion protection and pressure relief systems, and corrosion monitoring products.

