Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 8,341 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP reduced its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,226,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 251.1% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 16,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SL Green Realty Price Performance

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 326,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,732. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $53.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). The company had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.74%.

SL Green Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.