Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 4,370 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,332. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of -80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.