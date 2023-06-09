Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 205.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Travere Therapeutics worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 47,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,593,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,512,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,449,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TVTX. Barclays cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 179,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,868. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $56.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 130.98% and a negative return on equity of 236.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

