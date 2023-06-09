Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,817 Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.64. The company had a trading volume of 310,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,624. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.82. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian C. White sold 10,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $811,074.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $185,977.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 10,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $811,074.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,588 shares of company stock worth $4,858,322 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

