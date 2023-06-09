Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,492 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SPGI traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $382.54. 173,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,668. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $395.80. The company has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

