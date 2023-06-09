Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,337 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,881.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SWN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,639,475. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

