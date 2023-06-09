Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CLDX traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $35.99. 52,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,912. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

