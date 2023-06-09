Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,974. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.