Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,235 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,672 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 7.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Equity Residential by 10.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,331,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,191,000 after purchasing an additional 414,645 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equity Residential Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,055. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

