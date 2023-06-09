Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 14,519 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,437,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,551,000 after acquiring an additional 888,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,875,000 after acquiring an additional 508,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,898,000 after acquiring an additional 438,168 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.49. The company had a trading volume of 118,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,758. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.59%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

