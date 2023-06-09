GYEN (GYEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $43,778.35

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One GYEN token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. GYEN has a market capitalization of $38.64 million and $43,778.35 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GYEN Profile

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

