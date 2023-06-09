Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,071 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Guidewire Software worth $13,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 513.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,897,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,289 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWRE. DA Davidson increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

GWRE stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.64. 598,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,887. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.85. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $83.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

