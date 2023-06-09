Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 943,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,686,000. Brookfield comprises 14.1% of Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,171,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,866,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,282,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 970,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,583. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

BN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

