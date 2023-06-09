Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Gap Down to $54.94

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.94, but opened at $53.84. Great Southern Bancorp shares last traded at $54.52, with a volume of 746 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Steven D. Edwards purchased 2,046 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,723.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $25,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Edwards purchased 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $99,681.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,723.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 51,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

