Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $25.15 Million Stock Holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,378,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,183 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 13.30% of Porch Group worth $25,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after buying an additional 5,611,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 57.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,692,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Porch Group by 863.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 795,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the third quarter worth about $1,163,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 184,093 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $235,639.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,694,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,688,709.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 184,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $235,639.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,694,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,688,709.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2,600,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $3,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,667,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,987.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 469,989 shares of company stock worth $564,071. 20.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Porch Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. 996,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,286. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 62.83% and a negative return on equity of 113.13%. The business had revenue of $64.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

