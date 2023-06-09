Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $15.48 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,896 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Natera worth $15,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Natera by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Natera by 20.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 215.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Natera by 80.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,049 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $266,731.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,817,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $266,731.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,817,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 519,746 shares in the company, valued at $28,097,468.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,681. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. 670,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,124. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The company had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

