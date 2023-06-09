Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 530,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,687,000. RB Global comprises approximately 0.9% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,064,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1,001.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,073 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after acquiring an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,963,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,088,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,873,000 after buying an additional 618,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. OTR Global raised RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RB Global in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

RB Global stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 970,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average of $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.89. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

