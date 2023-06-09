Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys 8,611 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $12,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FWRG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In other news, Director David Paresky sold 4,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $62,266,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,539,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,740,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $16.75. 1,079,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,787. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.28 million, a PE ratio of 87.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $185.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

