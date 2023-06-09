Granahan Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,995 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $23,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 11.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,766.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $106,863.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,608.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,766.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,863 shares of company stock valued at $834,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Price Performance

PHR stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,502. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.64 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHR. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Phreesia Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

Further Reading

