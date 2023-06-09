Granahan Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,537,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,403 shares during the quarter. Azenta makes up 2.7% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $89,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in Azenta by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 437,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,495,000 after purchasing an additional 56,108 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Azenta by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Azenta by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 79,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,715,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,874,000 after purchasing an additional 21,467 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azenta stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.13. 713,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,471. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens cut Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

