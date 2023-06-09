Granahan Investment Management LLC Acquires 180,619 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,619 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 2.04% of Veeco Instruments worth $19,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,072,000 after acquiring an additional 224,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,022,000 after acquiring an additional 193,739 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 988,143 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after buying an additional 718,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 10.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,209,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,868,000 after buying an additional 298,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

VECO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $25.13. 293,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,096. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.25. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $52,301.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.