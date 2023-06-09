Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $346,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,052. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $85.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

