GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $80.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.91.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $72.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69.

Insider Activity

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,940.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,859 shares of company stock valued at $598,037. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 119.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Further Reading

