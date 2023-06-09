Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Purchases $362,100.00 in Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,113,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,512,177.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Global Water Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ GWRS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,942. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.88 million, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRS. TheStreet cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.