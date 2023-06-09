Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) Shares Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,883 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTAC remained flat at $10.39 during trading on Friday. 2,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

