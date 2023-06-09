Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CEO Thomas William Burns Sells 17,382 Shares of Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) CEO Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,168,070.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $45,290,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas William Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Glaukos alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Thomas William Burns sold 142 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $8,520.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Thomas William Burns sold 7 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $420.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $701,702.54.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,277.04.

Glaukos Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of GKOS opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 262.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Glaukos by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Glaukos from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.