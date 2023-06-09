GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $60.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.88.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Trading Down 2.6 %

GitLab stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. GitLab’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 12,594 shares valued at $418,200. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GitLab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after buying an additional 228,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after buying an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,468,000 after buying an additional 266,048 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 34.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,375,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,738,000 after buying an additional 869,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.