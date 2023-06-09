Gilmore Neil O’neill Sells 6,486 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $61,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Editas Medicine Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of EDIT opened at $9.60 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 960.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDIT. StockNews.com lowered Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after buying an additional 71,571 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 23,446 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

