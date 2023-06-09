GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at National Bank Financial

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance

