GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 9,361 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,361 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.81. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

