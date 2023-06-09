GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $190.13 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.79.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.56.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

