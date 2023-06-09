GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases 534 Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

