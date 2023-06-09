GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,651 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $195.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

