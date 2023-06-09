GeoWealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,282,014 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $234.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $744.39 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.46.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,230 shares of company stock worth $28,446,207 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

