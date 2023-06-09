GeoWealth Management LLC Has $81,000 Stock Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 878,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HERO opened at $19.98 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $173.63 million, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78.

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.