GeoWealth Management LLC Has $194,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,720,000 after acquiring an additional 412,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 81.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,918,000 after acquiring an additional 176,748 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11,272.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 162,668 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 57.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,513,000 after acquiring an additional 143,471 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $437.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $468.03. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,057,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,868 shares of company stock worth $22,813,629. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

