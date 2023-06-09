GeoWealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 720 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VOO opened at $394.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $380.57 and a 200-day moving average of $370.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

