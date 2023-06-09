Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Redwood Grove Capital LLC

Redwood Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 175.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Generac makes up about 3.3% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Redwood Grove Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Generac worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Generac by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after buying an additional 935,076 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Generac by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.95. 436,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,429. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $282.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.77.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,598,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

