Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.05

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.05 and last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 94114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.47 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 215.0% in the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 225,961 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

