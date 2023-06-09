Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Trading Down 4.4%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 22,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 787,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Gaucho Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative net margin of 1,335.41% and a negative return on equity of 157.57%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaucho Group

About Gaucho Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gaucho Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:VINO Get Rating ) by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,831 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 11.47% of Gaucho Group worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Development, Fashion (E-Commerce), and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.

