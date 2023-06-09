Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Trading Down 4.4%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 22,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 787,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.
Gaucho Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative net margin of 1,335.41% and a negative return on equity of 157.57%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaucho Group
About Gaucho Group
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Development, Fashion (E-Commerce), and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaucho Group (VINO)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Gaucho Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaucho Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.