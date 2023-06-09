Gateway Protocol (GWP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $28.77 Million

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $28.77 million and approximately $219,807.20 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00004016 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.13935295 USD and is up 7.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $180,834.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

