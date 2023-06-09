GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Achieves $402.15 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, GateToken has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $4.11 or 0.00015565 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $402.15 million and $601,276.61 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00022683 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,414.60 or 0.99997964 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002444 BTC.

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,810,280 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,810,130.4126437 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.10875728 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $703,359.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

