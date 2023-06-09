Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Trading 3.3% Higher

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 30,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 68,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of C$21.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20.

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Red Lion; Grizzly and Golden Bear; King and King South; E&L; Palm Spring; Sid, Sunrise and Atlin; Black Gold; and Tora Tora properties located in British Columbia, Canada.

